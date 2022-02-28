Millennium Management LLC Sells 49,221 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,221 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

