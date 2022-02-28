Millennium Management LLC Sells 744,139 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 744,139 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sientra by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sientra by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 213,001 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SIEN opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

