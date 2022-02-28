Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 420,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STVN opened at €16.25 ($18.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.40. Stevanato Group Spa has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.34) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($33.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

