MML Investors Services LLC Buys 271 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $184.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.28 and a 200 day moving average of $195.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

