MML Investors Services LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3,456.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.01 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

