MML Investors Services LLC Has $752,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 94.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. Centene Co. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

