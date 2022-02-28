MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,379,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,001.17.

NYSE:BHP opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

