MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 125 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

