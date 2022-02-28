MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,777,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after buying an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after buying an additional 208,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

NYSE IT opened at $286.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.56 and a 200-day moving average of $310.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.18 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.