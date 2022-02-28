MML Investors Services LLC Sells 544 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $47.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

