MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.25

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 3866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

ML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.