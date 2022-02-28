MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.25

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 3866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
ML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44.
MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
