Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.15.
NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
