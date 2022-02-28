Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.15.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

