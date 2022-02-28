Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Position Lowered by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,472 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,412 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

