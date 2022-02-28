Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,472 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,553. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

