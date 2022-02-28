Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,263. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

