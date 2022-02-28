Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $21,357,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $726,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Shares of SYNA traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.24. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $4,761,618. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

