Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 347.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ball by 50.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after acquiring an additional 157,818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ball by 348.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ball by 25.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.99. 46,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

