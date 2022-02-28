Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 169,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,094. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

