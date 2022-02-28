Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 122,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $74,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,368. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.95 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

