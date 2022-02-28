Morgan Stanley Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $29.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $20.75 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

