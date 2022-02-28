Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $31,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $40.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

