Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,013 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $31,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,522,000 after buying an additional 2,171,612 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,231,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,079,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

