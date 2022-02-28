Morgan Stanley Has $29.40 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $29,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after acquiring an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.12 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

