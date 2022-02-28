Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

