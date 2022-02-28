Morgan Stanley Sells 453,098 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $30,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

