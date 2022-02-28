Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.29.

MOS stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 34.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 78.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 384.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

