Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €295.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €295.00 ($335.23) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($380.68) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

