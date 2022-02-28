Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €324.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €324.00 ($368.18) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($380.68) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($335.23) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €295.77 ($336.10).

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.