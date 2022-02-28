MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.50

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.03), with a volume of 489090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.32. The firm has a market cap of £16.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10.
About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)
Featured Stories
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.