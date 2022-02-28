MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

