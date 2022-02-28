NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NSTG stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

