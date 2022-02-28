Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will post ($1.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.18.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Natera by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Natera by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Natera by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 78,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. Natera has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.