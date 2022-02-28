National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after buying an additional 93,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

