National Asset Management Inc. Invests $346,000 in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.