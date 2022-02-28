National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $110.86 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

