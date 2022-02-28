National Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,250 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,250 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $477.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

