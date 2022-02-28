National Bank Financial Weighs in on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

