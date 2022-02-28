National Bank Financial Weighs in on Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$180.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.23. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05).

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

