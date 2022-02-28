National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.88.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.22.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.