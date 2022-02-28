National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.88.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.22.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

