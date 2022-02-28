National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$119.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.42.

Shares of TSE NA traded down C$1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$101.66. 422,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,365. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$79.82 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$34.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5200004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86. Also, Director Denis Girouard acquired 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,399,871.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

