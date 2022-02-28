National Bankshares Analysts Give NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) a C$10.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.10. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.