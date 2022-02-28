National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Head-To-Head Contrast

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get National Health Investors alerts:

This table compares National Health Investors and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 45.92% 9.20% 4.64% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

61.9% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Health Investors pays out 115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and United Development Funding IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $332.81 million 7.36 $185.13 million $3.13 17.06 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Health Investors and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 2 2 0 2.20 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Health Investors currently has a consensus target price of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

National Health Investors beats United Development Funding IV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

About United Development Funding IV (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.