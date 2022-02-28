National Pension Service Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,900 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.