National Pension Service Sells 12,347 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

