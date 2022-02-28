National Pension Service Sells 2,947 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

BMRN opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

