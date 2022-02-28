National Pension Service Sells 8,495 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in VMware were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.87.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.