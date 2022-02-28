National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.03-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.27. 10,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,679. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

