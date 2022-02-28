Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $115,138.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015159 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004044 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,996,487 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,089 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

