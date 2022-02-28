Needham & Company LLC Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $52.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,609,000 after buying an additional 84,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

