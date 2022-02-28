Needham & Company LLC Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $45.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $174.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $762.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.